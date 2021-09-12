Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $160.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.30.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.