QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) versus NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Head-To-Head Review

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NVIDIA and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 32.33% 40.88% 23.58% QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $16.68 billion 33.59 $4.33 billion $2.06 109.12 QuickLogic $8.63 million 7.65 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.40

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NVIDIA and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 2 27 1 2.90 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus target price of $214.23, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Summary

NVIDIA beats QuickLogic on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

