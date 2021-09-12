QuickSwap Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $145.24 million and approximately $23.30 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $444.03 or 0.00967831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00183580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,871.01 or 0.99983814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.95 or 0.07279999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00957116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

