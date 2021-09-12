Quiztok Hits Market Cap of $20.87 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Quiztok has a market cap of $20.87 million and $1.40 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.