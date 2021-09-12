Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 568,974 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $23,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 1,991,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

