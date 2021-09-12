Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,414.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.