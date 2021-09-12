Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $221.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.