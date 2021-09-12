Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -322.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.