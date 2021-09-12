Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $191,223.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00128867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00181443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,922.87 or 1.00956456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.72 or 0.07300250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.