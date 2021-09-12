RAI Finance (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.31 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $30.31 million and $5.82 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.48 or 1.00044470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.07211246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00904370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002978 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.