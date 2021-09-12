RAI Finance Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.48 or 1.00044470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.07211246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00904370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002978 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

