Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.73 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00006540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $54.73 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00075039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00182087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.62 or 0.99931947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.00 or 0.07286733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.88 or 0.00959157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,166,328 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

