Rainicorn Price Down 30.6% This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $391,648.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00130994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00183486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.25 or 0.07316927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.46 or 0.99908887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.74 or 0.00968859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.