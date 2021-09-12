Rally (RLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.21 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Rally has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $176.57 million and $11.21 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00129181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.10 or 0.07303524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.04 or 0.99995558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.