RAMP (RAMP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.06 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $154.26 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00063067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00162845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044466 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,069,331 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

