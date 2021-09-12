Rarible Price Reaches $22.27 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Rarible has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $106.18 million and $8.67 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $22.27 or 0.00048453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00163391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,767,404 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.