Raven Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,888.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.31 million and $9,888.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00131152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00184327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.03 or 0.99926748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.33 or 0.07290710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00965438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

