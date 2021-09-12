Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $15,029.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,927.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.77 or 0.07313493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.53 or 0.01405654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00395128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00125359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00557611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00483183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00340971 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

