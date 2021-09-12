Ravencoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $68.67 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00078007 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00180842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,638,410,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

