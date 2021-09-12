Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $330.97 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $16.19 or 0.00035334 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $330.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00074210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00182691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.05 or 1.00068830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07294205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.00968337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,905,263 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

