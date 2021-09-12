Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,871 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $80,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,384. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

