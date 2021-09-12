RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Position Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 104,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $5,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $621 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

