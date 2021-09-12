RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $5,087,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $621 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

