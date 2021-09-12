Realio Network Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002813 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $420,908.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00183569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.17 or 0.07302595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.66 or 0.99905934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.88 or 0.00960436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

