RealTract 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,112.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One RealTract coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $3,112.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044335 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

