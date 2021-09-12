ReapChain Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $350,681.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

