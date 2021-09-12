Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,587.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $6,587.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.14 or 0.00802722 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.01196365 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

