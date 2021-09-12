Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,931.02 or 0.99961287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000182 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006024 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

