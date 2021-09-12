Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

RDFN stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,343. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

