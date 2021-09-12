Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several analysts have commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 607,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,553. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

