Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Tops $74.89 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $74.89 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00155922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.