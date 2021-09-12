Refinable Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and $725,535.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00128791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00181458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,229.93 or 1.00296810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.33 or 0.07314009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.91 or 0.00940006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

