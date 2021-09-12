Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Macquarie

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.
About Regis Resources
