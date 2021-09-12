Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Macquarie

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

