Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.94 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

