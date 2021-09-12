Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

RLXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

