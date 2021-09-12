renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $147,501.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $771,518.25 and $147,501.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00074364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00185534 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.01 or 0.07312618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,925.37 or 1.00069645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.56 or 0.00977396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

