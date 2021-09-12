Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,449.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $334,013.28 and $90,449.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 974,075,204 coins and its circulating supply is 372,277,102 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

