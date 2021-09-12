Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,880 shares of company stock worth $6,695,303. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

Repligen stock opened at $295.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.55. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $297.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

