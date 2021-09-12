Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Repligen worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $78,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,880 shares of company stock worth $6,695,303. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $295.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $297.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

