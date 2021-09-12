Reviewing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADOMANI and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 137.66 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADOMANI.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -484.13% -16.72% -15.83% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADOMANI and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

ADOMANI currently has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 141.38%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.63%. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ADOMANI has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats ADOMANI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADOMANI Company Profile

Adomani, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

