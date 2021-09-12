Reviewing Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 22.02% 7.19% 0.35% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Barclays and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 4 9 0 2.57 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.56%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Barclays.

Volatility & Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Barclays pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.95 billion 1.53 $3.06 billion $0.49 20.55 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.69 $6.47 billion $2.68 27.64

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barclays. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barclays beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International division comprises the corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on July 20, 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

