Reviewing Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) & Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Celadon Group and Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yellow $4.51 billion 0.06 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.72

Celadon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Celadon Group and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

Yellow has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Risk & Volatility

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Yellow -1.92% N/A -4.09%

Summary

Yellow beats Celadon Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

