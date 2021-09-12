Revolution Populi Trading 39.4% Higher This Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $99.10 million and $2.17 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044527 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

