Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €114.45 ($134.65).

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHM shares. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of RHM opened at €77.00 ($90.59) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.36. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

