Rhumbline Advisers Buys 35,056 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Dropbox worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $5,860,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

