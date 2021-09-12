Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.77 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Cabot worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 28.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cabot by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.