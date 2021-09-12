Rhumbline Advisers Invests $8.21 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,221.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,429.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,485.96.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

