Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,750 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Independent Bank worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INDB opened at $70.90 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

