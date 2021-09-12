Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

