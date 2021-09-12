RING X PLATFORM Hits One Day Volume of $519,092.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $519,092.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044749 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

